Mark Hamill Shares Memories Of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds: I’m ‘Devastated’

After knowing and working with Carrie Fisher for decades, it’s no wonder Mark Hamill is devastated over her death. And now, with the passing of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Mark is ready to open up about his feelings in hopes that he can help others get through this dark time.

“I felt like I didn’t want to do this, that it was too soon to talk about Carrie [Fisher], and then came the double-whammy of Debbie Reynolds going as well,” Mark Hamill, 65, told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just unimaginable. I’m sure there is a long list of people who knew Carrie better than I did, but that said, our relationship was unique. It was special. We were in the garage band that hit it big and had all these hit albums. Then we split up and went on our merry way,” Mark said, referencing the fantastic time he and Carrie had while working on the Star Wars films back in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

“I’m still trying to process this. I can’t think of her in the past tense,” Mark continued, speaking of Carrie’s death at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, following a heart attack she suffered on Dec. 23. “I think of her in the present tense, in the future tense. It is still so raw. I feel so devastated; I can’t imagine what Carrie’s daughter Billie [Lourd] or her brother Todd [Fisher] or anybody who is that close to them is going through. I think that if I talk about her, maybe fans will not give in to despair, but I feel like a real hypocrite because I’m not okay with it at all. I’m angry and so sad. In a way, if we can all work through it together, we’ll all be better off.” Carrie’s fans have proven over the past few days that they are completely heartbroken over her passing, and having some beautiful words like this from Mark can only help.

And of course, Mark only had lovely things to say about Debbie as well, who died of an apparent stroke at the age of 84 on Dec. 28, one day after Carrie’s death. “They were both really mothering types, both opinionated and determined. Carrie’s mom was like everybody’s mom. If you were in her house, Debbie was your mother. She gave you advice, and fixed your collar, and said, ‘Why did you wear a brown belt with black shoes?’”

“In many ways, Debbie was the optimist,” Mark continued. “She has a spring in her step and is really upbeat and has all the qualities you associate with her, and Carrie would be shuffling around in a bathrobe and slippers muttering under her breath. So cynical! It was a real Felix-and-Oscar disparity between their personalities, and yet in many, many ways they were alike. She was fiercely protective of her mother and her mother’s legacy.” What a beautiful analysis of the relationship between Carrie and Debbie.

