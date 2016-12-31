Lukas Graham Stuns With ‘7 Years’ Performance At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

ABC

A rising star! Lukas Graham put on an absolutely amazing performance at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ special in Times Square on Dec. 31. He showed off his vocal skills like never before, blowing away the crowd!

Ringing in the New Year with a stellar performance! Lukas Graham, 28, gave a truly unforgettable performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special on Dec. 31. The rising star totally took over the stage while performing his hit song “7 Years,” showing off his smooth vocals at the star-studded celebration. He looked super handsome while dazzling the crowd on the big night. Seriously, he had such an amazing 2016 and proved why he’s one of the hottest and most talented new stars around!

As for who else was at the big celebration? A-list celebrities rang in the New Year like Mariah Carey, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony! DNCE also gave an incredible performance, thanks to the ever-so-handsome and talented lead singer Joe Jonas, blowing us away with his vocals and amazing moves! Oh, and did we mention that Fergie hosted the big party based in Los Angeles? We wish we were there!

This year’s special has been amazing, but we can’t forget how good the performances in years’ past have been, too! Remember when Taylor Swift SLAYED in 2014 with her performances of “Welcome to New York” and “Shake It Off?” Or how about when One Direction took the stage in 2015 and performed a medley of songs? Seriously, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall killed their medley of “Perfect,” “Drag Me Down,” and “History.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lukas’ performance? Did you love it just as much as we did? Let us know what you think below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.