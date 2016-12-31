LuAnn De Lesseps Stuns In Plunging White Gown For Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Instagram

Gorgeous! LuAnn de Lesseps totally stunned in a beautiful white gown for her wedding rehearsal. We have the pics, and the details, here!

Beyond beautiful! Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps, 51, shared the first photos of her stunning wedding gown, and seriously, we are LOVING it! She looks beyond amazing in the sexy plunging white dress, perfect for her wedding on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, to Tom D’Agostino! “#weddingcountdown starts with fun party filled with #family and #friends,” the TV star captioned the pic of her in the dress. SLAY!

#weddingcountdown starts with fun party filled with #family and #friends 💜 A photo posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

#friends #family #fun xo A video posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:17pm PST

So what’s the deal with the gorgeous couple’s ceremony? LuAnn and Tom are set to welcome 200 people to their destination wedding on the holiday weekend! Fellow Housewives stars Dorinda Medley, 52, and Jill Zarin, 53, will be the only women from the show to attend the reception. Oh snap!

Ramona Singer, 60, Sonja Morgan, 53, and Bethenny Frankel, 46, will likely NOT be in attendance at the wedding since they are all on their own vacations outside the country. Still, this entire holiday weekend leading up to the wedding has been such a fairytale for the couple. On Dec. 30, the couple and their close friends and family came together for an intimate rehearsal dinner on a yacht. We are sending the newlyweds our best wishes, and we think 2017 will be an amazing year for them!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of LuAnn’s wedding rehearsal gown? Do you love it as much as we do? Let us know below.

