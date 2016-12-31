LuAnn De Lesseps: Will Her New Year’s Eve Wedding Be Filmed For ‘RHONY’?

Courtesy of Instagram

LuAnn de Lesseps is ready for her New Year’s Eve wedding to Tom D’Agostino! We look forward to seeing all the pics from the happy day, but will we see the ceremony on an episode of ‘RHONY’? Get the scoop!

Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps, 51, is getting married to Tom D’Agostino, 49, in a romantic ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on New Year’s Eve! But reality TV fans will just have to get a look at her wedding from pics on social media because LuAnn has reportedly “banned” Bravo cameras from filming her big day, Page Six confirms.

LuAnn reportedly told the Bravo execs that her wedding was a “private event” and that she didn’t want it to be filmed, but that’s not completely true. LuAnn is open to filming… just not for RHONY. Instead, the Countess sold the rights to her wedding reception to People magazine for $20,000!

#friends #family #fun xo A video posted by Countess Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:17pm PST

“Talk about biting the hand that feeds you,” a source told Page Six about LuAnn’s sneaky plan. “The wedding is the biggest storyline of the year for the show, and Bravo is furious.” But LuAnn did promise Bravo a little exclusive. “She has said she will provide footage to the show from her private videographer, once her contract with People has expired,” the source revealed.

LuAnn and Tom will welcome 200 people to their destination wedding in a Saturday night ceremony. Fellow housewives Dorinda Medley, 52, and Jill Zarin, 53, will be the only women to attend the reception. It doesn’t look like Ramona Singer, 60, Sonja Morgan, 53, or Bethenny Frankel, 46, will be in attendance at the wedding however, since they are all on their respective vacations outside of the country. Nevertheless, it will still be a very special day. This entire weekend leading up to the wedding has been a fairytale. Just the day before on Dec. 30, the couple and a group of their close friends and family gathered for a sweet rehearsal dinner on a yacht. SO cute! So let’s cheers to LuAnn and Tom on getting hitched!

HollywoodLifers, send your best wishes to LuAnn and Tom in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.