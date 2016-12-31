Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Tattoo For Tyga On Her Ankle — See The ‘T’ Ink

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner has found a way to keep boyfriend Tyga close to her heart. Or, rather, her ankle. Kylie recently got some new ink near her foot, showing that she wants Tyga to be with her always. Check out her permanent tat right here and see for yourself!

Last month Kylie Jenner, 19, decided to take the next step in her relationship with Tyga, 27, by getting a special reminder of him and the love they share that she can keep with her always — a tattoo on her ankle. Kylie went to celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez to get a tiny lower case T, for Tyga, duh. And, after a little touch up this month it is now more noticeable. And we couldn’t be more excited to see it!

This isn’t Kylie’s first venture into the world of body art. After all, it was Rafael, Tyga’s personal tattoo artist who she went to to get her very first ink, a tiny red heart. She also visited him again back in July to get the word “before” added in front of her existing “sanity” tattoo, both inked in red across her butt. A pretty cool tattoo if you ask us! Rafael has worked his magic on stars like Iggy Azalea and Johnny Manziel. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF KYLIE’S TYGA TATTOO.

We think Kylie’s tattoo is absolutely adorable and a totally unique way to express her love for her beau Tyga. Kylie is, after all, one of our top beauty icons and we don’t think she’d take getting inked lightly. She clearly put time and thought into exactly what kind of tattoo she wanted and we really hope she loves it forever!

