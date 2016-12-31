Kylie Jenner Is Naked & Covered In Body Paint On Tyga & Kanye West’s Single Cover

Image Courtesy of Apple Music/Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner, is that you? Kanye West and Tyga debuted their new single, ‘Feel Me,’ and it’s amazing! But even more scandalous than the lyrics is the track’s cover art featuring Kylie’s naked body.

OMG! Tyga, 26, and Kanye West, 39, finally collaborated on music together, and the final product is a single called “Feel Me.” The song is literally music to our ears! In addition to dropping the track on Dec. 31, Kanye and Tyga also debuted the art, which features a figure that looks pretty familiar — and that’s probably because it is Kylie’s, 19, naked body!

The cover art shows a nearly naked woman standing in front of a black background, and the only thing that is covering her body parts is paint! And there is also a miscellaneous arm that is printed across the reality star’s body. The image is too overexposed to see her face, but we know the reality stars’s figure when we see it! Plus, Kylie originally teased the image as an “unreleased project” that she was working on, but it looks like that top secret project was for Yeezy and her BF!

unreleased project with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:06am PST

In addition to the cover art, the single also pays homage to Kylie’s curves. On the uptempo, hip hop song, Tyga makes a reference to his GF’s body, rapping, “Kylie Jenner thick you, gotta feel me.” Kanye also paid homage to wife Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, curvy figure with a line similar to Tyga’s. This song is definitely a hit that was a longtime in the making!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Kanye and Tyga’s new song? Is it a hit or miss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

