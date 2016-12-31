Kylie Jenner Flaunts Huge Boobs In Tiny 2-Piece On New Year’s Eve — Sexy New Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Hot to trot! Kylie Jenner flaunted her huge boobs and hourglass curves on New Year’s Eve, by rocking a bra and green panties for the special occasion. The reality star celebrated the last day of 2016 by sharing her sexiest selfie yet! See the sizzling pic.

Who needs fireworks? Kylie Jenner, 19, treated her followers to a different type of eye-popping display on Dec. 31, by sharing a sultry photo of herself dressed in a velvet two-piece. The Lipkit founder arched her back while posing for the risque bathroom selfie, drawing even more attention to her ample cleavage and toned tummy. She captioned the pic, “Hey,” and garnered millions of likes within hours. To celebrate New Year’s Eve, she also shared her top-nine on Instagram, featuring a plethora of snaps including her family members and rapper beau, Tyga. Ooh la la!

Kylie thanked everyone for the “love,” alongside her montage of pics. She’s definitely getting in the spirit this holiday season, by also sharing another cute portrait with her BFF Jordyn Woods. They sweetly wished her fans, “Happy New Year.” The pals were seen using the Hello Kitty filter via Snapchat, giving them pink noses and whiskers. It’s certainly been a big day for the reality star, since her beau also released a new song with her brother-in-law Kanye West, called “Feel Me.” That’s not all: they used Kylie’s naked bod covered in blue paint as the cover art!

Meanwhile, Kylie and Tyga seem to be going stronger than ever, as she showed off a brand new tattoo inspired by her boyfriend on Dec. 19! Celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez hooked her up with a tiny lower case “T” on her ankle. Unlike many other stars, Kylie had a wildly successful year, so we’re sure she’s looking forward to new adventures in 2017. After launching her own cosmetics line and opening her first pop up shop on Dec. 9, who knows what’s in store for this makeup maven! One thing’s for sure: she’ll be turning up the heat in ways like never before!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s sexy bathroom selfie? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.