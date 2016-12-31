Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Confirm They’re Back Together With Epic Aspen Pic

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are SO cute together! The reunited couple escaped to a ski resort in Colorado to bring in the new year, and the pics will make your heart melt! Click inside to see them!

If you ever doubted that Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, were really back together, here is all the proof you need! The couple and their family of three headed to a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado, and thanks to Kourt’s play-by-plays on Instagram and Snapchat, we can tell they were having an amazing time! In addition to sharing their fun times on the slopes, the reality star also posted a sweet pic of her and Scott cuddling with each other! Aww!

In the couple photo, which was posted on Dec. 30, the two appeared to be sitting on a ski lift. By the looks of the scenery in the background, it seems like the lift had already gone up in the air. “Mom and Dad,” Kourtney captioned the pic. SO cute! Although the mom of three’s face was fairly covered by her ski gear, it really looked like both of them were really happy and more in love than ever before.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:30pm PST

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

Kourtney also shared more photos and videos from the family vacay on Snapchat of her skiing down the slopes. Kourt’s eldest kids Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, also got to have a little fun in the snow before the family went back inside to enjoy the warmth and a mug of hot cocoa cocoa! What an amazing way to bring in the new year!

The family trip comes after the two spent the Christmas holiday with the rest of their blended family at Kris Jenner’s, 61, home. This has definitely been a hard year for them in regards to their relationship, so this trip was a total break through. As you already knew, Kourtney and Scott only recently got back together after splitting up over one year ago. They’ve both made huge sacrifices to make their relationship last this time around, and for the most part, it seems to be working! It’s great to see Kourtney and Scott enjoying each other’s company!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney and Scott’s family ski trip?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.