Kim Kardashian: Bizarre Pic Reveals Her Getting Butt Makeup Applied — See Here

Image Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West

Well this is a different sort of beauty routine! Kim Kardashian West reveals pic of her getting her butt makeup done before the VMA red carpet.

Things you gotta do to get ready for the red carpet! Kim Kardashian‘s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed that he’s involved in making sure every part of the star is picture perfect – and he means every part. In a new pic taken before the MTV Video Music Awards back in August, Mario was doing Kim’s, um, butt makeup. Yes, really!

The pic went up on Kim’s website KimKardashianWest.com where Mario explained the story behind the picture. “Here’s a sneak peek of what really goes on before a big red carpet event. When a girl needs her body make up I gotta get to work. Tough job,” he joked.

Kim stunned on the VMA red carpet, which feels like ages ago given everything that’s happened to Kim and her husband Kayne West, 39, since. In October, Kim was robbed while staying in Paris. The police are reportedly no closer to finding out who broke into Kim’s apartment, but the investigation continues.

As if that was not terrifying enough, Kayne was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November for what is being reportedly called a “temporary psychosis.” He has since been released, but a source told People, “He’s recovering, but not recovered.” Apparently Kayne was not getting enough sleep and suffered from dehydration.

In spite of it all, Kim and Kanye both made appearances at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve Party and of course, looked amazing. Kim rocked a golden dress that absolutely shimmered and accessorized with a lip ring. While Kanye showed off his new blonde hair and dressed in black. Sadly the pair hardly seemed in the holiday spirit, but who can blame them after the traumatic year they’ve had. Here’s hoping 2017 means a fresh start for Kim and Kanye!

