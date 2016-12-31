Gospel Singer Kim Burrell gave an utterly shocking sermon at her local church that demonized gay people, calling them ‘perverted’ sinners. Kim aired the sermon live on Facebook, and is now being criticized for her hateful rant. Click through to watch.

Fans are calling out Grammy-nominated gospel singer and evangelical pastor Kim Burrell, 44, for a hateful sermon she broadcast via Facebook Live on December 30. Kim, who runs her own church in Houston, Texas, preached to her congregation about her beliefs that gay people are perverted, and that being homosexual was a horrific sin.

“I came to tell you about sin,” Kim says in the sermon, while pacing back and forth across the stage. “That sin nature… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

Following the backlash she received from the disturbing sermon, in which at least one fan said they’d never be buying her music again, Kim attempted to backpedal and apologize…sort of…through a series of Facebook videos.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” Kim told her fans. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay… I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever falls in the sin was preached. What was posted was not all I preached, too. Isn’t that something? That is design of the enemy to make it look like I have a personal agenda.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Kim’s sermon? Do you think her apology was adequate? Tell us in the comments.