Kenya Moore Threatens To Shoot 3 Trespassers Who Climbed Her Fence — Scary Video

This is crazy scary! ‘Real Housewife’ Kenya Moore warns trespassers that she will shoot them after 3 strangers allegedly come knocking on her door. Click inside to WATCH!

This is insane! Kenya Moore, 45, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta allegedly saw trespassers on her property known as “Moore Manor” on Friday Dec. 30 and filmed her reaction, which she posted to Instagram the following day. In the videos, Kenya threatens to shoot any one who arrives on her property without her permission.

“I just had three motherf—rs come to my front door and knock on it,” she said at the start of the first video. “Like b-tch you are on my motherf—ing property. You are trespassing because you climbed over my fence to get over here even though its under construction, b-tch.”

Kenya threatened violence in the second video. She told viewers, “if you come over here you gonna get a motherf—ing cap in your ass” and later added, “I’m going to shoot first and ask questions later.” Yikes! Besides threatening future trespassers, she detailed what she plans to do about the three individuals that arrived her house. “I will be pulling the security footage and I will be getting your license plates and I will be prosecuting you for trespassing.”

How crazy is this? Kenya also posted the footage her security cameras caught of the people on her property. According to the pictures, it looks like there were two men and a woman. In the post with the split screen, Kenya appears to have a gun outside as the people make their way down her driveway.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don’t care if I’m on TV,” she wrote in the caption. Kenya even offered a reward of $1000 if any information leads to the arrest of one of the trespassers. “It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted,” she said.

