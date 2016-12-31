Kendall Jenner & Chris Brown ‘Love Flirting’ — She’s ‘Flattered’ By His ‘Like’ On Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown have known each other for a while, and they still ‘love flirting,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The rapper even recently liked a risqué photo of the supermodel, showing off her nipple piercing! Find out why she’s so ‘flattered.’

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Chris Brown, 27, have always claimed to be great friends. However, he couldn’t hide his attraction when she treated fans to a sizzling selfie on Dec. 30, flaunting her edgy nipple piercing. Even though their relationship is strictly platonic, “Kendall is still flattered when Chris compliments her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a special bond and in another life time they would be boyfriend and girlfriend. They love flirting with each other, but that’s where the romance stops. Kendall doesn’t want to jeopardize their friendship by dating. As far as Chris liking her sexy nipple pic, Kendall secretly loves the attention!”

It’s hard to confirm whether or not Chris is in a committed relationship with Krista Santiago, since he reportedly gave her a key to his place. However, he seems to be feeling nostalgic, as he was busted Dec. 26 for saying “Still want it” to a photo of his ex Karrueche Tran, showing her in a t-shirt and red undies. Since then, he’s shown his appreciation for Kendall’s bare nipple! Some fans were still holding out hope for Breezy and Kenny, especially after their flirtations.

Kendall and Chris spent a lot of time together during Paris Fashion Week in Mar., going out to romantic dinners and partying late into the night at celebrity hotspots. While it looked like they were heading towards something more serious, the pair just remained as pals instead. The supermodel is definitely one hot ticket, fully soaking up the single life, by going on date nights with the likes of A$AP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson over the last few months. The sky is the limit!

HollywoodLifers, what would your relationship name for Kendall and Chris be? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.