Kelly Clarkson Performs Epic ‘Hamilton’ NYE Special On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

We were REALLY trying not to bring in 2017 with tears in our eyes, but then Kelly Clarkson came along. The singer tugged at all of our heartstrings with an emotional performance of ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ from Hamilton. Read all about her epic show, here!

Nobody likes that girl who starts uncontrollably crying at a party, but right now, in this exact moment, WE’RE THAT GIRL. Kelly Clarkson‘s, 34, performance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers moved us all to tears — not because it was sad, but because it was packed with so much harmonious beauty. The singer has been playing with our emotions ever since day one of American Idol, and she clearly has no intention of ever stopping.

Tonight I'm hangin' with @sethmeyers 😊🎉 Happy New year everybody! See ya later 2016 #2017 #youaintreadyforthis 😜 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 31, 2016

Seth’s New Year’s Eve episode also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Leslie Jones, who were all probably crying backstage during Kelly’s performance. Even the host himself appeared to have tears in his eyes! Meanwhile, at home, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer has two little ones who might have been lucky enough to stay up late to watch mommy rock the stage. Kelly shares children Remington Alexander and River Rose with hubby Brandon Blackstock.

The last time we saw the mother-of-two slay a holiday show, it was at the CMA Country Christmas award show. Granted it took place in late Nov., but Kelly still put all of us in the holiday mood with her rendition of “Run Run Rudolph.” Kelsea Ballerini, Rascal Flatts, Idina Menzel and many others also sang their hearts out that night. 2016 was definitely a challenging year at times, but overall, we have to say it was a pretty rockin’ time! Here’s the 2017, and may it be full of even more epic moments!

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy Kelly’s “It’s Quiet Uptown” performance?

