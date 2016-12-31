REX

Hot new song alert! Kanye West and Tyga dropped an amazing new song on Dec. 31 called ‘Feel Me,’ and we’re already obsessed! We have all the details, below.

Tyga, 27 and Kanye West, 39, are ringing in the New Year with an amazing new song together! The new single is called “Feel Me,” and not to sound corny, but we are totally feeling it! And if that wasn’t enough, the artwork for the song is seriously EVERYTHING. It’s actually Tyga’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s banging body! She looks amazing, of course, and this just makes the new song that much sexier! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SONG.

Tyga opens up the amazing song by spitting some mad rap verses! “I need my cash money, a mili, a mili, a mili, a mili, a mili,” he raps. “My haters is humble, we hit up the city, we skrrt off we eatin a billi/Take her shoppin’ but can’t get that python through customs … no luggage, feel me? Kanye then comes in, rapping, “Flew in for the fight, that’s that thug life/Pac sittin’ shotgun next to Suge Knight/Coogie Coogie, Coogie, Coogie on/Feels like I’m in the movie holmes/Texted my Consigliere/Tell the maid leave the Jacuzzi on/(Who you tryna get crazy with, don’t you know I’m loco?)/That Calabasas ‘cross a sweatshirt/I wear it to a meeting like a dress shirt/Top shot, I’ll put the pressure.” They seriously SLAYED!

The two of them seriously have closed out 2016 in the best way ever. We’re so excited to hear more music from the two in 2017. Who knows — we might even get another Kanye album!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the song? Do you love it as much as we do? Let us know below.

