Justin Bieber Totally Disses Ronda Rousey After Shocking TKO — See His Crazy Tweet

Ronda Rousey lost her fight in the UFC 207, but Justin Bieber had another 1,2 punch waiting for her on Twitter! The singer used some fighting words of his own for Ronda, and he didn’t hold back!

Talk about hitting some one while they were already down! It was bad enough, Ronda Rousey, 29, got knocked out in the first 48 seconds in her match against Amanda Nunes, 28, on Dec. 30, but then she had to hear all of the insults from fans on Twitter. Justin Bieber’s, 23, comments about the match were especially harsh, and might have just reopened the doors to their ongoing feud. “You just got knocked the f**k out,” Justin tweeted after Ronda was taken out of the match on a technical knockout. OMG, JB seriously had no mercy!

Justin and Ronda have a pretty long history of feuding. It all started in 2014 at the Cannes Film Festival, when Justin apparently refused to take a pic with Ronda’s little sister. The “Sorry” singer quickly tried to rectify the situation by apologizing to both Ronda and her sis for the blatant mistake, but then he turned around and totally bashed the UFC fighter. Additionally, Justin has often taken to Twitter to bash Ronda’s fighting chops. He was particularly tough on Ronda after her fight against Holly Holm, 31, in Nov. 2015, in which he said she got “pummeled” and “knocked out cold.” Yikes!

The last L of 2016 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Ronda Rousey blocking with her face 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZQnqoCJjyG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 31, 2016

Unfortunately, Justin wasn’t the only person to blast the fighter. Many UFC fans banded together on Twitter, commenting on how terrible Ronda performed and how badly she was beaten by Amanda. Understandably, Ronda has fallen silent on social media following the loss. She probably is going to need some time to recover both emotionally and physically from her shocking TKO. In the past, Ronda has ignored Justin’s remarks, but something tells us she isn’t happy about his latest comments, and is definitely taking notes! Justin may want to watch out the next time he bumps into Ronda!

