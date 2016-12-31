John Legend Wows With Stunning Performance At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Courtesy of ABC

What a voice! John Legend put on an absolutely spellbinding performance for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special in Times Square on Dec. 31. The crooner showed off his vocal prowess while singing ‘Love Me Now,’ captivating the crowd!

Never has a last name been so suiting! John Legend, 38, pulled out the stops for an unforgettable performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which aired Dec. 31. The crooner totally commanded the stage, showing off his super smooth vocals while singing his soulful jam “Love Me Now” at the star-studded soiree. Dressed in a black suit, he looked sophisticated as can be, while wowing the crowd. With neon lights filling the stage, it was truly an epic moment. He continually evolves as an artist, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with!

It certainly was a star-studded affair, with major A-list celebrities ringing in the new year like Mariah Carey, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and the band Fifth Harmony! The boys of DNCE also performed, with Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee, knocking our socks off with their catchy tracks! As if that wasn’t cool enough, Fergie hosted the lavish Los-Angeles based party.

John last performed at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash on Dec. 24, treating attendees to an intimate rendition of holiday-themed songs. The singer also previously set the BBC Music Awards stage on fire, Dec. 12, when he belted out the lyrics to his soulful single, “All Of Me.” John sounded flawless while hitting the highest of notes during his love song inspired by his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 31. Those two are truly relationship goals. After his most recent stellar performance, we’re sure she’s ready to ring in the new year with a passionate smooch!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of John’s NYE performance? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.