Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Kick Off NYE Weekend With Romantic Day Date In Miami

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are kicking off the new year together! The couple was spotted flaunting major PDA on their day date in Miami, and they looked so into each other! See the cute pic.

It looks like the weather in Miami wasn’t the only thing that was heating up! Joe Jonas, 27, and his girlfriend Sophie Turner, 20, enjoyed a romantic day date out and about in the city on Dec. 30, just ahead of New Year’s Eve. It seemed like the two were trying to lay low, but there was no denying their chemistry!

In the pics, Joe was wearing a red and blue graphic t-shirt with casual slacks. He tried to disguise his face a bit with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses, but he couldn’t fool us! The Game of Thrones actress also opted for a laid back look, rocking a pair of high-waisted short with a YSL belt and a scoop-neck t-shirt. She accessorized the ensemble with a navy blue bomber jacket and a pair of sunglasses to match Joe’s . And as they walked to their next destination, Sophie latched her arm on to DNCE singer just to make sure he didn’t get too far away from her. SO cute!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the couple together though. Just one day before, Joe and Sophie were spotted at the cocktail bar Baby Jane on Dec. 29. And the couple apparently held hands under the table the entire time, a source told Page Six. OMG, that is so sweet!

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, things are really starting to get serious between the two. So serious, that Joe has considered throwing in his “playboy” card and settling down! The singer has become really “smitten” with Sophie in the past couple of weeks, and is constantly gushing over how sexy and smart she is! Joe and Sophie are absolutely adorable together! It’s unclear what the two have planned for New Year’s Eve, but we have a feeling it involves something really romantic and a whole lot more PDA!

