What started out as a fun New Year’s Eve celebration has now ended in heartbreak. An unidentified shooter open fired at a nightclub in Istanbul on Dec. 31, instantly killing 39 and leaving many more badly injured. Read all the details, here.

This is beyond devastating! Just when we thought we were kissing the hard times of 2016 goodbye, another heartbreaking incident pops up on the news. The night of Dec. 31 started out as a simple celebration for a group of partygoers who were dancing the night away at Reina nightclub in Istanbul. The drinks were flowing and the people were dancing until suddenly, a mysterious shooter open fired in the middle of the venue. The killer was allegedly “dressed as Santa” and shouted “Allah Akbar” before firing.

The shooting, which is said to be a “terror attack,” left 39 people dead and injured up to 70. Local news stations immediately rushed over to the club, capturing the horrified faces of those who were simply looking to have a good time in the last minutes of 2016. As the story is still developing, we, nor the police, know the name, gender, or race of the shooter. So far ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin firmly believes it was an act of terror as it was targeted towards innocent people.

This is the second time this year the city of Istanbul has experienced this kind of devastation. Back in June, suicide bombers attacked Ataturk Airport, detonating multiple bombs throughout the space on the 28th. The attack left 41 travelers dead, and injured up to 239. At the time, Turkey was battling ISIS terrorists, which may explain why the nightclub shooting happened on New Year’s Eve as well. We’ll keep you updated!

