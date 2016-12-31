College Football Playoffs: How To Watch The Bowl Championship Series

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s finally here! The College Football Playoffs will see the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide play the Washington Huskies in the Peach Bowl, while the Clemson Tigers take on Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl! Don’t miss this action – find out when the games start and how to watch!

When are the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are trying to win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, but before they make it to the title game, they have to get by the Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. That epic showdown in the Georgia Dome is set for 3:00 PM ET.

After that gridiron match, it’ll be the Clemson Tiger’s turn. There’d love nothing more than to meet Alabama in a rematch for the National Title. In order to get there, they need to get by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET.

How can I watch the College Football Playoffs?

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN on Dec. 31. For sports fans, New Year’s Eve is the perfect time for football. For those away from their TV, the games will be broadcast on ESPN.com.

Who’s going to win the Fiesta Bowl?

Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2015, and the Buckeyes come into this game with only a single loss, per UPI.com. Clemson also only has one loss on their record, and they bring a defense that’s No. 2 when it comes to sacks in NCAA Division I ball. However, Ohio leads the nation with pass efficiency defense, which should give Clemson’s quarterback, Deshaun Watson, 21, nightmares. Clemson could pull off the upset, but Ohio’s the early favorite to win.

Who’s going to win the Peach Bowl?

Alabama is undefeated. That alone could be enough to say why the Crimson Tide will roll over Washington and head straight to the national title game. Yet, there is some hope for the Huskies, as Washington’s defense leads the nation in creating turnovers, forcing their opponents to hand over the ball 33 times, according to USA Today. Add in 19 interceptions and it’s possible that the Huskies have enough to possibly pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent college football history.

Who do you think will win the National Championship, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Buckeyes will beat everyone? Will Clemson claim the national title? Do you want Washington to win or do you think it’ll be “Roll Tide” once again?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.