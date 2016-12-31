Hailee Steinfeld Slays ‘Starving’ At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Hailee Steinfeld totally blew us away with her performance of ‘Starving’ at this year’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ The girl was definitely on fire as she helped us all ring in 2017 right. Get all the details on her performance right here!

The flawless Hailee Steinfeld, 20, graced us with her presence at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 as we all prepared to bring on the New Year. And her performance of “Starving” was absolutely amazing! But we had no doubt it would be anything but epic, as Hailee is one of our absolute fave singers and a great choice for the night!

Hailee’s performance was totally upbeat, as she belted out her lyrics and brought the heat with the assistance of some super sexy backup dancers! Pretty blue lights swirled around the stage! Hailee was gorgeous with her cute straight hair, a strappy ensemble and adorable boots! “Starving” is definitely one of Hailee’s smoothest songs and we totally love it. And of, course, her vocals were on point as always.

The Edge Of Seventeen star has proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to both her singing and acting careers and we have loved watching her rocket to stardom since she first came on the scene as a teenager. But Hailee wasn’t the only one to totally rock the night as she was joined by Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and the bands Fifth Harmony and DNCE, who all shined in their own style. What a fantastic way to ring in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hailee’s NYE performance? Was it your favorite one of the night? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.