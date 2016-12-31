Gretchen Carlson’s Triumphant TV Return: When She’s Co-Hosting ‘Today Show’

Courtesy of FOX

She’s making a comeback! Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson shared when she’ll be guest hosting the ‘Today Show’.

This is so exciting! Gretchen Carlson, 50, announced when she’ll be back on TV and it happens to be very soon. The former Fox News host tweeted when she will have her first hosting gig for the Today Show and hinted that there might be more to come.

“Excited to be guest hosting the 9 am hour of the Today Show Tues. Jan 3rd.” she tweeted. “Pls join me on NBC for announcements!” Wonder what these announcements will be? Gretchen also added in hashtag “newyear,” “2017,” and “nevergiveup.” You go, Gretchen!

Excited to be guest hosting the 9am hour of the @TODAYshow Tues Jan 3rd. Pls join me on NBC for announcements! #newyear #2017 #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/fZOEWrZspo — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 30, 2016

This will be Gretchen’s first time on TV since July when she filed a lawsuit against former Fox chief Roger Alies, 76. Gretchen accused Roger of sexual harassment while she worked at Fox News. Her spokesperson Allan Ripp previously said Gretchen, “hopes to continue her highly successful broadcasting and journalism career, and should have ample opportunity to do that elsewhere.” Well she’s done it!

Gretchen was not alone in her complaints about her former boss. Fellow Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and others also came forward with similar stories involving Roger Alies and sexual misconduct at the workplace. Roger was ousted from the Fox News organization three weeks after Gretchen first came forward with her accusations.

When news broke the Roger had been booted, Allan said, “No one is gloating over this. But it’s an amazing and stunning development coming less than three weeks after Gretchen’s lawsuit was filed. Clearly the connection between the two events is unmistakable… What’s happened internally at Fox has zero impact on the litigation which is continuing. Roger Aisles’ exit is not part of the litigation. The intention still remains to take this lawsuit to a public jury trial, rather than a secret arbitration proceeding.”

Hopefully, Gretchen can put everything that happened at Fox News behind her and focus on the new opportunities that await her in the new year at NBC and her tweet certainly seems like she has the right mind set.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Gretchen’s return? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.