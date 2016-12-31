5H Slays Performance With Camila Cabello At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Work it, ladies! Fifth Harmony brought the heat with their sultry performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ special. Camila Cabello even joined forces with the remaining members of 5H and they totally slayed in their super sexy ensembles!

Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19, Lauren Jauregui, 20, AND Camila Cabello, 19, crushed their highly anticipated performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve pre-taped special, which aired Dec. 31. Camila parted ways with Fifth Harmony on Dec. 19, but previously teamed up with her squad to command the stage for the special occasion, and had the audience singing along! The ladies of 5H were joined by rapper Ty Dolla $ign, giving them the perfect opportunity to perform their hit collaborative jam “Work From Home.”

Rocking sexy and festive metallic ensembles, all eyes were definitely on them and their sizzling dance moves! The ladies kept the mood right at the star-studded bash, which boasted an impressive roster of A-list performers including Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes, Emeli Sande, John Legend and DNCE. Legendary songstress Mariah Carey was also booked to take the stage in Times Square! The Los Angeles based event was even hosted by Fergie.

Meanwhile, Camila also landed one of her first gigs as a solo artist, making New Year’s Eve plans of her own. She hosted Radio Disney’s Top 16 of 2016, which is a countdown of the best songs of the year! Radio Disney posted a video on their Twitter, showing Camila smiling from ear to ear. “We’re gonna party,” she said in the clip. Despite her breakup from 5H, the remaining ladies are keeping positive as noted in their statement, “We are excited for our future, and we can’t wait for what the new year brings. Harmonizers, we are in this together.” Way to go!

