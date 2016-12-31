J.Lo & Drake Enjoy ‘Sexy Alone Time’ At Her Mansion After Winter Wonderland Party

Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Drake needed to warm up after their Winter Wonderland fun, and what better place to do so than JLo’s cushy Bel Air mansion? The singers got some much-needed time together, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and it definitely got hot!

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 46, got tongues wagging on December 29 when they hit up the Winter Wonderland Prom party in Los Angeles. They were spotted grinding on the dance floor, looking like they were having a blast. Their chemistry was off the hook! Needless to say, the “prom king and queen” needed some time to themselves to recuperate afterward. J.Lo knew just the place…

“Drake and J.Lo went back to her huge Bel Air mansion for a romantic sleepover after [Winter Wonderland Prom] in LA,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The new couple had an awesome, romantic time at their private event with a few friends, including Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan. Then, after a night of drinking and dancing, J.Lo and Drake were driven back to her place where they capped the night off with some sexy alone time.”

Hot! It’s totally clear from fan footage of the event that they were totally feeling each other that night. Not only were they having sexy fun on the dance floor, but they looked so happy, too! HollywoodLife.com spoke to body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass about whether or not this romance is the real thing! After all, Drake and J.Lo have been playing coy on Instagram with their relationship status. Friends, or more than friends?

Well, Dr. Glass says that we’re not all imagining things! These two have some intense feelings for each other! In fact, at one point while they’re slow dancing, she says it looks like Jennifer is dying for a kiss. There’s a major spark between them!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for comment.

