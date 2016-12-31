DNCE Crushes Performance Of ‘Cake By The Ocean’ At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nice! DNCE gave an absolutely epic performance of their hit ‘Cake By The Ocean’ at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ on Dec. 31 in Times Square. The group was on fire and totally had us jamming our way into 2017! Get all the details on their performance right here.

DNCE is an impressive band to be sure, but we’ve never seen them crush a performance the way they did on Dec. 31 at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Joe Jonas, 27, Jack Lawless, 29, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee, 26 were the epitome of cool as they performed their epic song “Cake By The Ocean” and totally blew us away with their insane voices and crazy moves. This group is not to be messed with!

As their performance began, Joe walked over to the crowd and took some adorable selfies with fans, getting the crowd hyped up before they sang their hit single. The band was in high spirits, wearing super funky, colorful patterned jackets while hitting all the right notes! The band showed the love as the lights flashed behind them and steam billowed in the background.

We have loved watching DNCE develop into one of our fave bands since they group got together in September 2015. It’s clearly been absolutely amazing journey for Joe, who has grown so much as an artist since he began performing with his brothers, Kevin Jonas, 29, and Nick Jonas, 24, back in 2005 in their group the Jonas Brothers. We just can’t believe how epic his new band has become in such a short time! But they weren’t the only ones who were rockin’ New Year’s Eve. Mariah Carey, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and the band Fifth Harmony were also there to lend a hand in ringing in 2017 right!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of DNCE’s performance? Was it your favorite one of the night? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.