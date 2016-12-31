REX/Shutterstock

Torn between staying in and going out on New Year’s Eve? Disney World’s got you covered! Find a happy medium with the park’s broadcast of Magic Kingdom’s epic fireworks show! Check out the LIVE STREAM and full schedule, here!

Settling on a New Year’s Eve plan can sometimes feel like the world is crumbling around you. Half of your friends want to drink champagne at a poppin’ club, while the other half would rather sip wine at home and play board games. Luckily for you indecisive souls, Disney World has found a perfect solution that meets everyone’s needs. Feel like you’re taking part in the Magic Kingdom Park action right from your couch! #DisneyParksLive will broadcast their fireworks show via live stream at 11:45ET on Dec. 31. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FEED.

Known for their stunning light shows, Magic Kingdom has a history of wowing audiences on every single holiday! The park’s Fourth Of July firework display over Disney’s world famous castle was something most of us only read about in books (or watch in fictional Disney movies). Viewers were able to live out their own Disney fantasy — without paying a single dim or squeezing into an uncomfortable ball gown. They call it the happiest place on Earth for a REASON!

As if the park couldn’t get any better, they recently added a Frozen-inspired ride that’s been receiving rave reviews! Frozen Ever After debuted in June, and you better believe it was an instant hit! Fans waited in line for up to 105 minutes to get a glimpse of Elsa, Princess Anna, and all the fabulous characters inside. Opening day was seriously outrageous, but who cares when you’re having so much fun in a winter wonderland where it’s still 80 degrees and sunny outside? Maybe we should have asked for Disney park tickets for Christmas…

HollywoodLifers, will YOU be watching Disney World’s fireworks live stream?

