Demi Lovato Slays With Stunning Performance At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

Stealing the show! Demi Lovato put on an absolutely amazing performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ special in Times Square on Dec. 31. She showed off her flawless vocal skills like never before, blowing away the crowd!

She’s a force to be reckoned with! Demi Lovato, 24, gave a truly unforgettable performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special on Dec. 31. The diva totally took over the stage to perform her hit “Confident,” showing off her raw vocal talent at the star-studded celebration. She looked SO gorgeous while dazzling the crowd on the big night. Seriously, she had such an amazing 2016 and proved why she’s one of the hottest stars around!

As for who else was at the big celebration? A-list celebrities rang in the New Year like Mariah Carey, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, John Legend, Lukas Graham and Fifth Harmony! DNCE also gave an incredible performance, thanks to the ever-so-handsome and talented lead singer Joe Jonas, blowing us away with his vocals and sexy dance moves! Oh, and did we mention that Fergie hosted the big party based in Los Angeles? We totally wish we were there to see it all!

This year’s special has been amazing, but we can’t forget how good the performances in years’ past have been, too! Remember when Taylor Swift SHOW STOPPED in 2014 with her performances of “Welcome to New York” and “Shake It Off?” Or how about when One Direction took the stage in 2015 and performed a medley of songs? Seriously, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan killed their medley of “Perfect,” “Drag Me Down,” and “History.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Demi’s performance? Did you love it as much as we did? Let us know below.

