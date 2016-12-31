REX/Shutterstock

Todd Fisher opened up in a new interview about the unfathomable tragedy of losing his mother, Debbie Reynolds, just one day after the death of his sister, Carrie Fisher. Todd described Debbie’s very last moments, and it’s utterly heartbreaking. Click through to watch.

Debbie Reynolds‘ last moments were dedicated to daughter Carrie Fisher, her son, Todd Fisher, said in an interview with 20/20 on December 30. When the Hollywood icon died on December 28 at the age of 84, her beloved daughter had died only one day before.

Debbie’s death was sudden and shocking. She was at Todd’s home going over plans for Carrie’s funeral, when she suffered a suspected stroke. She died at the hospital later that same night. Todd told 20/20’s Elizabeth Vargas that Debbie didn’t die of a broken heart, as people keep saying; “she just left to be with Carrie.” It’s incredibly heartbreaking.

“[Debbie, my mother] said that she really wanted to be with Carrie in those precise words. And within 15 min, she faded out, and within 30 minutes she technically was gone,” Todd said. “She started to have a stroke and effectively went to sleep and never woke up. She closed her eyes, peacefully like you’re going to sleep, and she literally went to sleep and left.”

“It sounds like you’re saying that she willed herself to die?” Elizabeth asks.

“I’m saying that my mother, if anybody, had some way to do that. And I watched it happen right in front of my face,” Todd said. “I was on her bed with her, and I watched her leave and go to Carrie.”

Todd has faced such unimaginable pain in the past week, losing both his mother and sister. He shared that his family is planning a joint funeral for Debbie and Carrie at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood. They picked a plot where hummingbirds were flocking, because Debbie loved hummingbirds. Beautiful!

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Todd, and the rest of Debbie and Carrie’s loved ones during this difficult time.

