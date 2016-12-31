Clemson Routs Ohio State In 2016 Fiesta Bowl & Earns Return To Title Game

REX/Shutterstock

Ole! The Clemson Tigers crushed the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, 31-0, on New Year’s Eve at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Keep reading for all the details!

The Clemson Tigers handed the Ohio State Buckeyes a demoralizing loss, 31-0, in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, earning the Tigers a repeat spot in the National Championship game against the number one team in the country, Alabama. Ohio State missed a few key field goal attempts early in this college football playoff game giving Clemson room to move ahead and never look back.

Despite a couple of interceptions, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, 20, was able to scramble for a score and toss the rock 30 yards to receiver C.J. Fuller, 20, for another touchdown. With the only field goal in the first half, Clemson was on top 17 to nothing at the break and looked completely in control of the game.

It was more Clemson Tiger football in the second half. Deshaun ran for another TD late in the third quarter bringing their lead to 24-0 and closing the door on any chance of a Buckeye comeback. Ohio State had no answer for the Tigers defense who shut the Buckeyes down in the air and on the ground. The fourth quarter featured Clemson scoring some more while Ohio State’s offense continued to not get anything done. It was a one-sided game.

DeShaun Watson just put the LeBron James silencer on Brutus #FiestaBowl #OSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/ue5yqDPftA — Erik Richards 🕇 (@ErikRichardsUSA) January 1, 2017

The Clemson Tigers will now move on to face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second year in a row in the National Championship game. Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 when these two met earlier in the last title game on Jan. 11th, 2016. The Tide earned a return spot to the title game by beating the Washington Huskies in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31st, 24-7.

