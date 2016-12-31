Christina El Moussa Moving On From Tarek In 2017: There’s A ‘Fabulous Year Ahead’

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa is SO ready for the new year! As a final goodbye to 2016, the star posted a collage of her most popular pics with a message outlining her goals. Is she leaving Tarek in the past? See her message.

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, 33, decided to take part in the fun end of year trend on Instagram on Dec. 31, where you post nine of your most popular pics on the social app. Attached to all of her wonderful photos of her and her family, Christina also shared a brief recap of what 2016 was like for her!

“2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows,” Christina wrote in her heartfelt note. The picture collage showed images of her and her two children throughout the year. “A lot of things have changed, but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children. Their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.” In addition to looking back, the HGTV star also mentioned what she’s looking forward to in the new year. “May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all,” she concluded. You said it!

2016 has been a pretty lousy year for everyone, but we have to admit that it’s been especially hard on Christina! The star experienced serious heartbreak after she found out that her husband Tarek El Mousa, 35, was cheating on her with their children’s nanny! OMG! Although they tried to work out their marital issue for the sake of the kids, Christina eventually got up the strength and kicked Tarek to the curb so that they could “reevaluate” their life.

While it seems like Tarek may be trying to win his family back, Christina appears to be moving on to rumored BF Gary Anderson, whom she was recently pictured with on a trip in Utah on Dec. 30. It’s a little unclear how Christina will be bringing in the New Year since her split with Tarek. But there is a chance it will include both her kids and Gary. That sounds like a perfect night to us!

