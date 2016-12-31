Drake & JLo, Kourtney & Scott & More Stars We’re Dying To See Kiss On New Year’s Eve

Courtesy of Instagram/Getty Images

These stars totally deserve love in 2017, so what better way to kick off the New Year than with an NYE kiss!? From new couples like Drake and Jennifer Lopez to exes like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, these are the celeb pairs we hope seal 2016 with a kiss on New Year’s Eve!

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, have had everyone talking about their possible romance over the last several weeks with flirty Instagram pics together, but they have yet to actually confirm they’re an item. She recently pulled out of her scheduled NYE appearance in Miami, so it’s the perfect opportunity for her to join him at Hakkasan — especially since most of their prior hangouts have taken place in Sin City!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, have been spending more time together than ever in the last several weeks, even vacationing to Mexico with their three kids in November. We would love more than ANYTHING if they made their reconciliation official with a New Year’s kiss…and possibly another cute baby before the year is up!?

As for stars like Taylor Swift, 27, and Calvin Harris, 32, well, they’ve given absolutely no indication that they might be getting back together. But we can dream, right?! The two went through a bit of a rough patch following their split over the summer, but now that Tay is single again, we’re dying for them to work things out. Remember how cute it was when she supported him at this Vegas New Year’s gig last year?! And speaking of last year, New Year’s is right around the time that Kendall Jenner, 21, and Harry Styles, 22, reunited for a PDA-filled cruise. We certainly wouldn’t hate if that romance picked back up again at the end of 2016!

Click through the gallery above to see which other stars we want to see kiss at midnight!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb pair do you hope kisses to kick off the New Year?

