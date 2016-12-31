Camila Cabello Performing With Fifth Harmony On NYE: Did She Rejoin The Band?

OMG! Camila Cabello said she was leaving Fifth Harmony, but it’s confirmed that she will join the girls for a performance on New Year’s Eve! Is the band getting back together? Get the scoop here!

Camilla Cabello, 19, will be performing with the rest of Fifth Harmony during a New Year’s Eve special on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but unfortunately, she is still leaving the band. The singer, who recently announced her departure from the group last month, will reportedly appear in two song performances — but the catch is that the special was already taped way before her exit, E! News confirms. What a bummer!

As we previously told you, Fifth Harmony announced on Instagram on Dec. 18, that Camila was leaving the girl group in order to start her solo career. “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” their statement read. “We wish her well.” SO sad!

Additionally, Camila released her own statement on Dec. 19, saying how grateful she was for the memories she shared with her bandmates and how excited she was for the new chapter. “New chapters are scary, but conforming to what’s safe and looking back with regret is even scarier… And scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey,” she wrote.

This is definitely a bitter sweet moment for Camila and Fifth Harmony. As much as it hurts to see her leave, 2017 is bound to be an amazing year for the singer. After receiving amazing feedback for her single with Machine Gun Kelly, 26, “Bad Things,” the 19-year-old is only expected to keep climbing the charts with new music. We don’t want to say goodbye, but the bright side is that we get to see Fifth Harmony together one last time before they are officially over!

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will kick off on Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET, and will roll over until 1:09 a.m. ET the next day on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, were you hoping that Camila was rejoining Fifth Harmony!