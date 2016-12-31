‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Reunites At Florence Henderson’s Memorial — See Heartwarming Pic

Courtesy of Twitter/REX Shutterstock

This is so touching. The cast of ‘The Brady Bunch’ reunited to remember Florence Henderson after her tragic passing. She definitely would have loved to see them all together again!

Aw this is just so sweet! The cast of the hit 70s sitcom The Brady Bunch reunited to remember one of their own. Florence Henderson who played mom Carol Brady on the show died on November 24 at the age of 82. Maureen McCormick, 60, who played the eldest Brady daughter Marcia posted some lovely photos from the event held on December 30.

“Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence,” Maureen wrote with a group picture that featured fellow Brady co-stars like Christopher Knight, 59, (who played Peter), Mike Lookinland, 56 (Bobby) and Susan Olsen, 55 (Cindy). What a perfect way to celebrate Florence’s life!

Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence💞💓💗 pic.twitter.com/OHLHIxXj2Q — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016

Florence did not stop working after her lengthy run on The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969 until 1974. She competed the eleventh season of Dancing With The Stars with Corky Ballas as her partner. She appeared again on the show just three days before her sudden passing.

The Brady Bunch cast mourned the loss of Florence on social media has soon as they heard the news. Maureen tweeted, “Florence Henderson was a dear friend for so very many years & in my <3 forever. Love & hugs to her family. I’ll miss u dearly.” She also shared another heartfelt tweet saying, “You are in my heart forever Florence.”

Christopher Knight shared his own sorrow and wrote on Twitter, “I grieve for the passing of my dear friend, Florence. Privileged to have known her and the kindness of her heart. She will be missed. RIP.” Eve Plumb, 58, who played Jan shared a statement on Twitter that shown a light on the wonderful person Florence was. Eva called her, “loving, caring, and warm,” before she added, “and [she] could tell a funny, dirty joke. I’m fortunate to have know and to work with her. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, and us ‘kids.'”

