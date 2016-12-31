Taylor Swift, 1D & More: 13 Best ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performances Ever

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of ABC

Every year, incredible artists perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Over the years, Taylor Swift, One Direction, Carrie Underwood, and more stars have given show-stopping performances as they welcomed the new year. Here are the best performances of all-time!

Watching Taylor Swift performance as the final moments of 2014 pass by was absolutely amazing. The songstress performed a number of her hits, including “Welcome to New York” and “Shake It Off.” Taylor was so fierce up on that Times Square stage. She also premiered her music video for “Out of the Woods!”

The next year, One Direction helped say goodbye to 2015 by performing a medley of songs in Hollywood. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson made us swoon with their dreamy renditions of “Drag Me Down,” “Perfect,” and “History.” Considering this was one of their last performances before their break, their New Year’s performance will go down in history!

Miley Cyrus hit the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage in 2013 and brought down the house with “Get It Right” and “Wrecking Ball.” She rocked the Times Square stage in a gold bedazzled outfit and white fur coat.

Justin Bieber was one of the artists to ring in 2012. He performed “Let It Be” by The Beatles in Times Square with Carlos Santana. He was so young back then. JB has grown up so much!

Ariana Grande slayed in 2014 on New Year’s Eve. She performed “Right There” with ex-boyfriend Big Sean, and it was all kinds of hot. The singer also belted out “The Way” with her now-boyfriend Mac Miller!

