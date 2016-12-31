Amanda Nunes Mocks ‘Cry Baby’ Ronda Rousey After UFC Defeat — Shocking Tweet

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Ouch! Amanda Nunes celebrated her win against Ronda Rousey by jumping on Twitter and posting a nasty meme that insinuates the former champ is now a cry baby. Click inside to see!

Amanda Nunes, 28, has got to be feeling pretty good after her resounding win against Ronda Rousey, 29, on Friday December 30. Unfortunately she might be feeling a little too good, because she hopped on Twitter to post a meme of herself and Ronda — and needless to say, it wasn’t very nice.

The champion tweeted a Photoshopped picture of herself pushing a baby carriage, which featured Ronda’s face on the baby. Whoa. Meanwhile, Ronda has not spoken since her loss and has not posted on social media. She obviously needs some time to process and recover.

Almost immediately after Ronda’s loss, which was supposed to be her big comeback after 13 months out of the octagon, fans took to Twitter and made fun of Ronda. Some even joked she, “celebrated the new year after getting punched into next week.” The tweets got harsh and crude fast as fans enjoyed the fact that Ronda received the final TKO so quickly. Yikes! Even Justin Bieber had something to say on the subject, tweeting, “You just got knocked the f**k out.” Looks like Amanda could not help, but gloat a little after her win.

This match was meant to work as Ronda’s epic comeback after she lost to Holly Holm, 31, last year. Amanda suggested Ronda’s time in the ring might be up. “For sure, she’s going to retire… You can’t be a champion forever. She has to retire,” Amanda said in a press conference following her victory. A source even told HollywoodLife.com before the match that if Ronda lost her retirement looked likely. “A win gets her back on track to being the Ronda we all knew and a loss makes her lose tons of credibility. And if she loses she will probably hang it up.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amanda’s tweet? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.