Alabama Beats Washington 24-7 In 2016 Peach Bowl & Advance To Championship

REX/Shutterstock

Roll Tide! Alabama crushed the Washington Huskies, 24-7, in the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, college football playoff game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Dec. 31st. Keep reading for all the details on this epic matchup!

What an amazing game! Alabama, the reigning National and SEC champions, defeated a strong Washington Huskies team 24-7 in the Peach Bowl. Washington jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter but then the Crimson Tide, led by young quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, came roaring back and controlled the rest of the game. Alabama will now return to the National Championship game on Jan. 9, 2017, against the winner of Fiesta Bowl, which features Clemson versus Ohio State.

Turnovers and defense made the difference in this wild battle. Washington’s QB Jake Browning, 20, the sophomore from Folsom, California connected early with his receiver Dante Pettis, 20, for a touchdown but then the Huskies struggled to get anything going after the first quarter. A fumble followed by an interception returned for a touchdown demoralized the overmatched Washington team. The second half of the game continued to be all ‘Bama.

The Tide wore down Washington’s defense from every angle. On the ground and in the air Alabama proved to the Washington fans why they are the reigning champions and why they deserve a seat at the big title game on Jan. 9th.

You need the whole state of Washington to take Bo down at this point #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/ZZ3A7yR2K7 — jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 31, 2016

Bo Scarbrough, 20 was an absolute beast for the Alabama team. He ran at will against the porous Washington defense. The running back was able to score twice and ran for 180 yards. Under coach Nick Saban, 65, Alabama remains undefeated for the 2016 season and they look poised to repeat as National Champions. They wait the winner of the Fiesta Bowl for what will be an epic championship game.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the 2016 Peach Bowl? Were you surprised that Alabama came out on top over Washington? Do you think Alabama will go on to repeat as BCS Championship winners? Let us know what you thought of the 2016 Peach Bowl!

