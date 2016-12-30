Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Memorial — Watch Family & Friends Say Goodbye Live

REX/Shutterstock

Zsa Zsa Gabor will be laid to rest in Beverly Hills on Dec 30, and several of her friends and family members are in attendance at her memorial. The iconic star will be honored by her loved ones, and you don’t want to miss a minute of it. Click to WATCH the live stream NOW!

Zsa Zsa Gabor‘s memorial service is taking place in Beverly Hills on Dec. 30, with her friends, family members and loved ones in attendance to celebrate her beautiful life. The iconic actress passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, reportedly after suffering heart attack. Her death certificate also showed that she had two other contributing factors to her health, including coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease. The socialite, who is often hailed as the original Kim Kardashian, was allegedly rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Zsa Zsa leaves behind a powerful legacy as a woman who paved her own path in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, Zsa Zsa has suffered numerous different health conditions over the years. Just this past Feb, she was rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing. On top of that, she was partially paralyzed after a terrible car accident in 2002, and she later suffered a stroke in 2005. During her highly publicized life, she was married nine times! She’s survived by her final husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt. The pair was married in 1986.

Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Zsa Zsa during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite memory of Zsa Zsa Gabor? Let us know!

