Erik Lang: 5 Things To Know About Sia’s Handsome Soon-To-Be Ex Husband

Another celebrity couple bites the dust. Sia officially filed for divorce from hubby Erik Lang on Dec. 30, and suddenly everyone wants to know what her mysterious hunk is all about. Here’s five things to know about the ‘Chandelier’ singer’s sexy ex!

1. He stole Sia’s heart in 2014.

Sia, 41, and Erik Lang publicly announced their engagement in 2014 — just eight weeks before heading to the altar! The lovebirds exchanged vows in a private ceremony at her Palm Springs, California home. “Omg omg I’m so excited,” wrote Sia on her Twitter page on the day of her wedding. So cute!

2. But, as we know now, it didn’t last.

Just as quickly as it came to be, it tragically fell apart. Sia and Erik’s romance was definitely whirlwind from the very beginning, yet sadly spun out of control just two years in. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” confessed the couple to TMZ in early Dec. Just a few weeks later, Sia officially filed for divorce on Dec. 30.

3. He’s a film producer.

Unlike Sia, Erik spends most of his time on set behind the camera. Erik is a world famous film producer, best known for his contributions to Dear John, (featuring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried) and Ax Man. He’s also credited as a writer, director, and cinematographer on IMDB.

4. He’s worked on more projects than you think!

While most people doesn’t recognize his name right away, everyone’s familiar with the brands and celebs he’s worked with. We checked out Erik’s official website only to realize he’s the bees knees in Hollywood! Hollister, Bill Murray, Public Enemy, Moby and MORE have all reached out to the producer for his creative talents.

5. He loves dogs!

Sia and Erik don’t often post about themselves on social media — but who cares when you get to look at so many cute dogs! The now-splitting couple spend a lot of time visiting animal shelters and raising awareness for adoptive centers. So sweet!

