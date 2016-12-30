‘Bright Lights’: When To Watch Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ HBO Documentary

HBO just announced that the debut of ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ will be moved up, in light of the sudden death of the mother and daughter.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is set to air on HBO on Saturday, January 7 at 8 PM. The documentary was filmed in 2015, showing the lives of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, chronicling their daily lives together as mother and daughter and neighbors. Originally, the documentary did not have an airdate but was set to air sometime in the Q1 or 2 during 2017. However following Carrie’s Dec. 27 death and Debbie’s Dec. 28 passing, HBO has now decided to move it up.

The Jan. 7 film will air as a follow up to HBO’s 2010 special, Wishful Drinking on January 1 at 9 PM ET, a film taken from Carrie’s one-woman stage performance, including archival footage, and interviews.

The documentary is “a love story” between mother and daughter, HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins tells our sister publication, Variety. “If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

“Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie,” Sheila added. “It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other.”

The two have had a tumultuous relationship most of their lives, but in the last years became extremely close. In 2013, Carrie wrote the forward to her mother’s memoir, calling her mother “extraordinary,” among many other adjectives, while her mother recorded their lives together.

“Carrie wanted to be well even when her mind didn’t let her be well,” Sheila said. “She was perfectly brilliant.”