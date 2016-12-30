Carrie Fisher’s Autopsy Results ‘Deferred’: Cause Of Death Not Clear

Rex/Shutterstock

We’re going to have to wait until 2017 before we find out for sure what caused Carrie Fisher’s tragic death on Dec. 27. While it’s believed she died following a massive cardiac arrest, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office says it isn’t obvious what killed the beloved actress and writer. We’ve got the details.

It’s going to be awhile before we learn the official reason we sadly lost Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Dec. 27, four days after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. An autopsy was performed on the icon Dec. 30, and TMZ reports that there is no cause of death listed on the death certificate that has just been issued. Her case has been “deferred” so that the L.A. County Coroner’s Office can do more tests to exactly determine what took her life at just 60-years-old, as it was “not obvious” during the postmortem as to what could have killed her.

The site notes that the reason the death certificate was issued without the COD is because her family can’t bury her body without it. Devastatingly, Carrie’s legendary actress mother Debbie Reynolds was so bereaved by the losing her beloved daughter that she died the following day from a possible stroke at age 84. It’s now looking like their family will have a joint funeral to say farewell to Hollywood’s favorite mother-daughter duo.

Carrie reportedly suffered a massive coronary shortly before her plane landed in L.A. on Dec. 23. Passengers in nearby seats said she stopped breathing for 10 minutes, and paramedics feverishly did CPR on her for 15 minutes before they were able get a pulse back. The Postcards from the Edge author was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where she was stabilized and placed on a ventilator, but her heart stopped beating on its own four days later and she tragically left us.

HollywoodLifers, what are your favorite memories of Carrie? Are they of her as Princess Leia?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.