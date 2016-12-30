Queen Elizabeth Is Latest Death Hoax Victim: But What Happens When She Actually Dies?

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t believe everything you read! The Internet FREAKED out that Queen Elizabeth died when a fake story surfaced on Dec. 29, but the Palace confirmed it was all just an inappropriate death hoax. She is 90 years old, though, and the shocking rumor has people wondering what will happen when she, sadly, does die.

We don’t even want to THINK about losing Queen Elizabeth II, but for when the devastating time does come, the Internet wants to be prepared. Obviously, the Queen’s death would be a huge deal, especially in the UK, and the country will enter a period of mourning in her honor. This will last for at least 12 days.

Someone will have to take over the Queen’s royal duties, of course, and her son, Prince Charles, is next in line. Following the Queen’s death, Charles will become King Charles, Prince William (now the Duke of Cambridge) will become the Prince of Wales) and Kate Middleton (now the Duchess of Cambridge), will take the title once held by Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to show up to pay their respects to the Queen, so before she is buried, her body will ‘lie in state.’ Mourners will be able to stop by Westminister Hall for a public viewing throughout 23 hours of the day, and the funeral would expectedly take place 12 days after Elizabeth’s death. It will be broadcast on television and online.

It’s unclear where exactly the Queen will be laid to rest — there are a number of options — but speculation is that she’ll be buried in Balmoral or Sandringham, where she has properties. However, her father, King George VI, is buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Hopefully, this isn’t something we have to worry about any time in the near future.

HollywoodLifers, did you believe the Queen Elizabeth death hoax?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.