Michigan Wolverines Vs. Florida State Seminoles Live Stream: Watch The Orange Bowl Online

Michigan is looking to end their heartbreaker of a 2016 season on a high note, as the fifth ranked Wolverines take on the tenth ranked Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30. We’ve got your way to watch the action from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami via live stream.

Poor Michigan! Their season was shaping up to a sure trip to the College Football Playoffs until their double overtime loss to Ohio State put Penn State into the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin. The good news for us is that we’re going to get one hell of a Capital One Orange Bowl game as the 10-2 Wolverines will be going up against the 9-3 Florida State Seminoles. Be sure to watch when all the action goes down Dec. 30 at 8pm EST and you can catch it online via your cable provider on ESPN. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MICHIGAN VS. FLORIDA STATE LIVE STREAM.

“We feel very fortunate, excited about it,” FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, 51, said about getting picked for the big game. “We’re excited about the opponent. Michigan has had a great year. We’ve had a great year…We’re looking forward to carrying the torch for the ACC and hopefully playing well.”

Well Jimbo, we’re excited to see superstar running back Dalvin Cook, 21, play in his final college game before entering the NFL draft! He’s such and explosive player to watch and it will be thrilling to watch the Wolverines try to contain him. He ran for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year with FSU, and he’s sure to want to go out with a bang!

While the 9-3 Seminoles are thrilled to be getting such a high-profile bowl game, it’s bittersweet for Michigan, who had high hopes of making the College Football Playoffs. If they could have beat OSU in their final game, they would have surely gone on to win the Big Ten title and ended up in the four teams playing for the National Championship. “I know a lot of Michigan fans are emotional,” senior tight end and co-captain Jake Butt, 21, said after the soul-crushing double OT defeat. “I said it today, do I feel like we’re one of the four best teams in the country? Absolutely I do, but that’s on us. We had a chance to prove that, and we didn’t. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due.”

Fun fact, this will be only the third time the two teams have met, with the last time being way back in 1991. In their first match-up in 1986, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, 52, was the team’s quarterback and led them to a 20-18 win!

