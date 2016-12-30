Times Square On New Year’s Eve: What To Expect, What Time To Get There & More

REX Shutterstock

It’s finally time to say goodbye to 2016! If you were hoping to visit New York City’s iconic Times Square to watch the ball drop into 2017, click inside for EVERYTHING you need to know before going!

First and foremost, arrive EARLY. The New Year’s Eve party starts at approximately 6pm ET in Times Square, but people arrive hours and sometimes even days in advance. No, seriously. So if you want to find yourself a nice spot, plan to be there long before that 6pm start time! The perks of being there early? You get to watch as the ball is raised to the top of the pole!

Secondly, you can NOT drink in public. Yes, it’s a holiday, but there are no special privileges when it comes to the law. The NYPD will be out in full force and no one wants to get arrested on New Year’s Eve, do they?

Speaking of the NYPD, when you arrive you WILL be searched. This is for your protection and for the protection of everyone else in Times Square. Expect an NYPD officer to wave a detector wand over and/or do a pat-down to check out out. Don’t take it personally, they just want everyone to be safe!

Things you can NOT bring to the viewing areas? Backpacks, large bags and umbrellas are prohibited. If you have a small bag or purse with you, expect it to also be searched.

As for bathrooms, unfortunately there won’t be any port-a-potties present for New Year’s Eve in Times Square. If you’re lucky, a nearby restaurant or bar may let you sneak in and use theirs, but don’t count on it — unless you plan on buying a drink or snack while you’re there. There is also a bathroom on the 8th floor of the Marriott Marquis which is located in the center of Times Square. But remember, if you leave your spot in search of a toilet there is a very, very high chance you will not be able to return to that same spot.

Dress warm. Per Weather.com, the temperature in New York City is set to drop below 40 degrees on New Year’s Eve. Wear a warm coat, and don’t forget your hat, scarves and gloves! You might also want to pick up some of those hand and foot warmers at a local drug store before heading out.

Last but not least, if you live outside of the city do not attempt to drive in on New Year’s Eve. Not only is traffic going to be a disaster, but parking is going to be extremely limited — especially with plenty of street closures — and also very expensive. Trains, buses and more should all be running and you can easily check their schedules online if need be.

If this didn’t answer enough questions for you, be sure to check out the Times Square Alliance. They have a full list of rules, regulations, do’s, don’ts, and so much more.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU planning to go to Times Square for New Year’s Eve 2017? Have you ever been before? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

