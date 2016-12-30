T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce Off? He’s Talking ‘Sense’ Into Her After Their ‘Rough Patch’

T.I. wants Tiny back! A new report claims that T.I. is really trying to get Tiny to end the divorce proceedings. He thinks this latest drama is just a ‘rough patch,’ and he’s trying to convince her they should stay together! Get all the details.

T.I., 36, has waited a few weeks for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, to cool down after filing for divorce, and he’s now trying to talk “sense” into her, TMZ reports. The rapper wants her to know that they’re good together and shouldn’t end their marriage for good.

The couple has “always gotten through rough patches” over the course of their 15-year relationship. He thinks Tiny “overreacted” and was pushed by “jealous friends” into by filing for divorce. T.I. has made the first move in regards to reuniting, but will Tiny take him back?

Tiny filed for divorce in early Dec. 2016 and said her 6-year marriage to T.I. was “irretrievably broken.” OMG! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the reason Tiny filed for divorce was because she had finally reached her breaking point with T.I.

“She stayed longer because of the five kids, but T.I. took her for granted and just thought she would always be there and she didn’t want to be stuck in that rut forever,” our source revealed.

But there is still hope for a T.I. and Tiny reunion. She showed T.I. love on Christmas in a sweet Instagram video. She posted a video featuring T.I. and their young daughter, Diana. Even though they’re broken up at the moment, they came together for their kids on Christmas. Let’s hope these two find their way back to each other!

