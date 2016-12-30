‘Teen Wolf’: Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien & More Cute BTS Photos

Courtesy of Instagram

Get ready. Your heart’s about to melt. The ‘Teen Wolf’ cast is by far the cutest cast on TV. Tyler Posey and the rest of pack are still filming the final season and have been posting the most adorable behind-the-scenes photos. Check them out now!

It’s no secret that the Teen Wolf cast is close. Most of them have been filming together for years, getting through those late nights and long hours by goofing off and having fun. Over the course of filming season 6, the cast has snapped the most wonderful memories and posted them on Instagram.

Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) is just the cutest. He’s given his heart and soul to Teen Wolf over the past 6 seasons. He recently went behind the camera and directed an upcoming episode!

Tyler is super close to co-star Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar). After all, Liam is Scott’s beta. Dylan posted a precious photo of himself and Tyler sitting on the back of a trailer on set. In the photo, Tyler is laughing and so is Dylan. “Luv ya homie,” Dylan captioned the photo.

Dylan has also posted photos of Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt) and Cody Christian (Theo Raeken). Ryan Kelley (Jordan Parrish) also grabbed Dylan’s phone and posted a photo of himself on Dylan’s page. LOL! Shelley Hennig (Malia Hale) and Holland Roden (Lydia Martin) have posted hilarious photos of themselves sleeping, because you can never get enough sleep, amirite?

The status of Dylan O’Brien’s role as the beloved Stiles in the rest of Teen Wolf’s final season has yet to be revealed, but he was seen on set recently. A costume designer posted a photo with Dylan after finishing filming 6A, sending fans into a tailspin over whether or not Dylan will be a part of 6B. Nothing has been confirmed, but Dylan is currently filming American Assassin in London.

