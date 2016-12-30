Taylor Swift Totally Cool With Drake & J.Lo Dating: They’re A ‘Match Made In Heaven’

Before Drake was cozying up to Jennifer Lopez, it was briefly rumored that he and Taylor Swift might’ve been becoming an item. But is the 27-year-old pissed he’s moved on so fast? Not at all! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Taylor Swift, 27, has no bad blood with Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47. Actually, she couldn’t be happier for the new couple! “Taylor thinks Drake and Jennifer are a match made in heaven,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s super happy for him and totally supports his new relationship with Jennifer. Taylor has told him that he deserves the very best and you really can’t get any better than JLo. She also thinks Jennifer is one lucky lady to have someone like Drake in her life. He’s not only crazy talented and sexy, but he has the best sense of humor and a heart of gold.”

Back in October, it was briefly rumored that Taylor and Drake were becoming a hot new item when he commented on her Instagram pic and she attended his 30th birthday party. The reports intensified when he posted a photo of them together at the bash. However, a new Apple Music commercial of him working out to her song, “Bad Blood,” premiered at the American Music Awards, so it seems like their hangouts were strictly for collaboration and promotional reasons.

As for the rapper’s romance with JLo, things definitely seems more serious. They were first spotted hanging out at her Vegas show in the beginning of December, and this week, they posted a cuddly pic to Instagram and were caught on video PDAing during a makeshift prom. Many are still speculating that this could just be because they have a collaboration coming out…but it’s certainly starting to look more and more like the real deal.

