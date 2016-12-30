Tara Reid Reveals Her Dad Died With Heartbreaking Instagram: ‘He Was My Heart & Soul’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so sad. Tara Reid recently revealed on Instagram that her dad sadly passed away. See her final message in memory of her ‘loving’ father here.

This year just keeps taking our loved ones away. Tara Reid, 41, revealed in a devastating post on Instagram, that her father, Thomas Reid, had passed away on Dec. 30. He reportedly died at the age of 75. In memory of her “Daddy Reid,” the actress shared a loving tribute, honoring his strength and spirit.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” Tara wrote on Instagram. Attached to the caption was a picture of Tara and Thomas locked in a huge embrace with great big smiles on their face. “He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard,” she continued. She finished her tribute by explaining how amazing of a role model and man he was. “My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID,” concluded. This is SO sad! While the Sharknado star was not forthcoming with Thomas’ cause of death, it does seem like he went peacefully and knew that he was loved.

2016 has been the year of kicking us while we are already down. Tara tragically isn’t the only one who has lost a father or loved one this year. Earlier in the month, Robin Thicke, 39, and his brothers had to say goodbye to their dad, Alan Thicke who died on Dec. 13, of heart complications. The Ali family also had to say farewell to their father, Muhammad Ali, who died in June 2016. Additionally families and fans have lost stars including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Prince, and David Bowie.

We are so sorry to hear of Thomas Reid’s passing. We wish Tara and the rest of her family well during this terrible time.

