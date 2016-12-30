REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Stevie J has found himself a sexy new girlfriend, according to a brand new report. The producer allegedly formed a connection with singer Candice Boyd, but is he really moving on from Joseline Hernandez? Get the scoop.

Say it aint so! Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, welcomed their first child together on Dec. 28, a precious baby girl named Bonnie Bella. However, the record producer has reportedly found a new romantic interest in his life, and her name is Candice Boyd, 24, according to MediaTakeOut. She’s an upcoming R&B singer whose been collaborating with Stevie on music, but it’s allegedly turned into something more. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Candice is reportedly joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, meaning major drama could be ahead.

The publication also said Candice’s brother wrote a message about her, claiming that she’s sleeping with Stevie. In a post from a social media user named Yurleader, it reads, “My sister f*cking him and b*tches coming on her talking about Joslin is trying to be funny. Y you asking the f*ck dose ut matter and upset nah this sh*t funny. I have all the time for the b*llsh*t.” The Puerto Rican princess has been very open about her willingness for a ménage à trois with Stevie, but this may be too much. They’ve had so much history together and we hope it doesn’t end this way!

Meanwhile, Stevie recently shared a photo of his new bundle of joy on Instagram, captioned, “Bonnie Bella Jordan.” She was born a little over a week ahead of Joseline’s Jan. 9 due date, but she was healthy and cute as can be! Sadly, the proud parents have reportedly been arguing for a while now. Legal documents were obtained on Dec. 19 that allegedly said Stevie is asking for primary physical custody, according to TMZ. We hope 2017 allows for a fresh start with these two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stevie J has already moved on? Let us know!

