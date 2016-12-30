Sia Files For Divorce From Husband Erik Lang After 2 Years Of Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no. As 2016 comes to a close, another celebrity divorce has snuck in to break our hearts. Sia has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Erik Lang. So sad.

Sia, 41, has made it official by reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Erik Lang, reports TMZ. The news comes less than a month after it was reported that Sia and Erik had decided to separate, revealing that they will not be reconciling after all. The cause for their split is unknown at this time.

Erik and Sia became engaged in July 2014, and after only two months they got married in Palm Springs, California. Very little is known about their relationship as Sia works hard to keep her private life private, but the pair seemed very much in love over the years.

In February 2015, Erik surprised Sia by penning a heartfelt letter to her that was read by Shia LaBeouf, 30, at the Grammys. Shia read the letter from Erik as an intro to Sia’s performance of “Chandelier,” and it read: “For Sia: I feel like this may be strange to say this here. I love you so. Punch me if I stop crying. I raised a white flag for you, defeated finally. If strength were made of broken pieces, you and I would always win. It is, though, and building and statues wink at us. I could squeeze you to zero. I’ll never know another. What am I going to do? Punch me if I stop crying, and I’ll do the same. Love, Erik.”

