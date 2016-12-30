SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

The newly-engaged Serena Williams arrived in New Zealand on Dec. 30 looking so happy after announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. But she hid her diamond sparkler from cameras! Come on, Serena! Let’s see that ring! Click to see the pics!

Serena Williams, 35, stepped out on Dec. 30 at the Auckland Airport in New Zealand ahead of the ASB Classic tennis tournament, which starts on Jan. 2. The tennis great couldn’t stop smiling and had her engagement ring from Alexis Ohanian, 33, strategically hidden from the camera in the pockets of her jacket. This is her first appearance since she revealed she’s going to marry Alexis! CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!

Serena announced her engagement Dec. 29 on Reddit with a super sweet poem: “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance /But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / I said yes.”

Alexis shared the Reddit post on Facebook and wrote, “(She said yes.) She asked me to draw her something for ‘the future Mrs. Kn0thing’ because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.” Could these two be any cuter?

However, Serena has yet to show off her engagement ring! Hopefully we’ll see the sparkler during the ASB Classic! Alexis was not with Serena as she arrived in New Zealand, but he’ll likely be in the stands supporting his gorgeous and talented fiancee during the tournament! Congrats again to Serena and Alexis!

