Ronda Rousey Reveals Insanely Muscular Body Ahead Of Big UFC Fight — First Pics

HO-LEE SMOKES! Amanda Nunes might not stand a fighting chance against Ronda Rousey, who just showed off her insanely muscular body transformation. Check out how ripped the athlete’s become ahead of her highly-anticipated UFC battle!

If Amanda Nunes isn’t scared of Ronda Rousey, 29, — she should be! The blonde badass is already predicted to dominate the 2017 UFC season, which seems pretty fitting considering she’s really stepped up her game since last year. A side-by-side comparison shows just how much Ronda has bulked up. With the help of coach Edmond Tarverdyan and nutritionist Mike Dolce, the mixed martial artist’s killer six-pack is more toned than ever! Not to mention her legs and arms have clearly been put to work!

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

#FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 Pic by @hansgutknecht A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:26pm PST

At the UFC fighters weigh in on Dec. 29, opponent Amanda tried to scare the living daylights out of Ronda by rocking a creepy lion mask over her head. Known as “The Lioness” in her native country of Brazil, Amanda tried to troll Ronda and shake her confidence, but it didn’t seem to bother her. Ronda knows better than to react to a petty dig outside of the octagon, and has NOTHING to fear with those incredible muscles. Ronda simply returned the intimidation by taking a photo with Amanda with her clenched fist raised to her head.

There’s a lot on the line for Ronda this year, as it may be the last time she will ever compete! The stunning athlete vowed to “hang it up” if she loses to Amanda on Dec. 30. “It would be more devastating if she were to lose again since it’s been some time since she has fought,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While that may be true, Ronda doesn’t appear to be out of practice at all! There’s no room for failure.

